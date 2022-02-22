Minnie Kay Adamson, age 73, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, February 21, 2022 at Monarch Meadows in Seaman, Ohio. She worked in accounts receivable for Locust Ridge Nursing Home. Minnie was born March 23, 1948 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late John Otis Fowler and Priscilla Mae (Robinson) Parlsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years – Daniel “Danny” Adamson; one grandson – Zachary Daniel Adamson and two brothers – John Martin and Bobby Lee Parsley.

Mrs. Adamson is survived by five children – Rob Adamson and wife Jennifer of Florence, Kentucky, Patricia (Best) Brewer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Steve Adamson and wife Becky of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Vince Adamson and wife Nancy of Russellville, Ohio and Shane Adamson and wife Jeana of Mt. Orab, Ohio; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two sisters – Joyce Vaughn of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Betty Ledbetter of Farmington, New Mexico.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 15044, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com