A holiday tradition carried on Nov. 27 as many gathered along the streets in Mt. Orab to witness the village’s annual Christmas Parade. As in past years, the 2021 Mt. Orab Christmas Parade drew quite a crowd. This year’s parade began with a dance performance by Western Brown cheerleaders, followed by elves on Segways collecting letters to Santa from local children. Parade floats featured popular characters such as the Grinch, Snoopy, Frosty the Snowman, Mickey Mouse, Elsa from Walt Disney’s Frozen and, of course, Santa Clause.