Paul Hall and Associates brought Elsa from Walt Disney’s “Frozen” to this year’s Mt. Orab Christmas Parade.

<p>Elves on Segways collect letters to Santa during this year’s Mt. Orab Christmas Parade.</p>

<p>The Fayetteville-Perry High School marching band takes part in this year’s Mt. Orab Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.</p>

<p>Frosty the Snowman rides through the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.</p>

<p>Mickey and Minnie Mouse wave to the crowd during the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.</p>

<p>Mrs. Clause waves to the crowd during this year’s Mt. Orab Christmas Parade.</p>

<p>The Mt. Orab Christmas Parade was held on the evening of Nov. 27.</p>

<p>The Mt. Orab Christmas Parade was held Nov. 27.</p>

<p>Santa Clause wishes everyone a merry Christmas during the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade held Nov. 27.</p>

<p>Santa Clause greets the crowd during the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade held Nov. 27.</p>

<p>HUBA Snowflake Princess Saige Igo rides in the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.</p>

<p>The Grinch waves to the crowd from atop Mt. Crumpit during this year’s Mt. Orab Christmas Parade.</p>

<p>The 2021 Mt. Orab Christmas Parade was held Nov. 27.</p>

<p>Western Brown cheerleaders get this year’s Mt. Orab Christmas Parade started with a dance routine.</p>

<p>The 2021 Mt. Orab Christmas Parade was held Nov. 27.</p>

<p>Wallace Law Firm brought cousin Eddie from the popular Holiday comedy classic “Christmas Vacation” to this year’s Mt. Orab Christmas Parade.</p>

A holiday tradition carried on Nov. 27 as many gathered along the streets in Mt. Orab to witness the village’s annual Christmas Parade. As in past years, the 2021 Mt. Orab Christmas Parade drew quite a crowd. This year’s parade began with a dance performance by Western Brown cheerleaders, followed by elves on Segways collecting letters to Santa from local children. Parade floats featured popular characters such as the Grinch, Snoopy, Frosty the Snowman, Mickey Mouse, Elsa from Walt Disney’s Frozen and, of course, Santa Clause.