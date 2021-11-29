Mary Joy Pharris, age 93 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was a housekeeper and a member of the First Baptist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Pharris was born April 28, 1928 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late William and Harbena (Greene) Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Oscar Pharris; her son – James Pritchett; one grandson – William Bealer; one granddaughter – Melissa Thompson Taul; two sisters and four brothers.

Mrs. Pharris leaves behind, to cherish her memories, three daughters – Diana Thompson (Donald), Shirley Washington and Rosetta Bealer, all of Ripley, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren – Milton Thompson (Denise), Dean Thompson, Robyn Thompson, Valerie Durham (Robert), Kevin Pritchett, Gavin Pritchett, Jamie Pritchett (Deliah), David Pritchett, Michael Pritchett (Mary), Rosemary Bealer, Cecil Bealer, Shannon Bowman (Rick), Delta Bealer and James Pritchett, Jr.; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Bryson R. Thompson, Pastor Jerald Alford and Pastor Jamie Pritchett will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com