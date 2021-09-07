Theresa Roark of Owensville, Ohio passed away at home on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the age of 55. She was born to the late Sanford and Wilma (nee Kimberlin) Osborne on August 15, 1966 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Theresa is survived by her loving children Erick (Kate) Roark of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Alicia (Gary) Dunn of New Richmond, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Jasmine, Hunter, Aubrey, Skyler, Eryn, and Bradley; her caring siblings Sandra (Edward) Highfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Debra Frasure of Hamersville, Ohio, Peggy (Dean) Cartright of Fayetteville, Ohio, Judi (Randy) Deaton of Amelia, Ohio, Connie (Randy) Holland of Georgetown, Ohio, Sanford (Carmela) Osborne of Bethel, Ohio, Mary (Dave) Holland of Georgetown, Ohio, and Kimberly (Vernon) Brock of Georgetown, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will beginning at 10:00 am until time of service. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery, Williamsburg, Ohio.

