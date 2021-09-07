Georgetown Village Council’s August 26 meeting hosted a variety of emotions as the public comment session had multiple pleas for the reinstatement of Police Chief Rob Freeland from administrative leave, as well as discourse among council members that critiqued past decisions and conversations.

Before opening the floor to public comment, Council Member Dave Guenther made a public statement expressing that he is “very unhappy with the council as a body.”

“Why are council members pulling record requests other than for the purpose of digging and looking for smoke where there is no fire?” he said. “We as the council body need to leave the management of village personnel to the appropriate people, and we need to stop doing what I believe is micro-managing, making mountains out of molehills, and witch hunting.”

Guenther made the point that he believes council should refrain from pulling unnecessary records on public officials, as it is the mayor’s duty to oversee the village’s EMS, fire and police departments. He also criticized council for holding too many executive sessions.

Council Member Steve Wolfe responded to Guenther’s declaration reinforcing the notion that council members have the duty to look into records of public officials if council receives an allegation. Section 3-12 of the charter explains “council and members shall go solely through the administrator or mayor with the respect to the administration of the affairs of the municipality and its departments.” Wolfe said that the language expects that there will be interaction between council and departments. He said, in regards to Guenther’s criticisms of the executive sessions, that his claims were “disingenuous and strategic,” because he had voted “yes” to hold these sessions.

Public comment opened with Buddy Coburn, Georgetown’s former Police Chief, and council member. He questioned the status of Chief Freeland. He continued that public opinion is not positive for the council.

“The majority of people in this town don’t trust you,” he said. “Because they feel that you guys are hiding a lot of stuff from them. You guys are going behind the public’s back, and some of you are trying to remove the Chief of Police, who has overwhelming support of the community.”

Resident and Attorney Nick Owens also took to the podium to express his belief that the current administrative action against the police chief is an injustice. He asked a series of rhetorical questions, including “why is he on administrative leave?” He answered with “Because he told a citizen of our community that council asked him to step up parking enforcement.”

Owens stated that Council Member Jeremy Varner suggested the enforcement, which met no opposition from other council members. He also expressed that the administrative leave is costing the village money from legal fees for the village solicitor, police overtime, and other related issues. He called for Mayor Cahall to remove the administrative leave.

Two other residents took to the podium to show support for Chief Freeland.

After the public comment, the meeting continued with regular village business. The village intends to purchase a new police cruiser.

The council passed a resolution to close Main Street on Halloween during Trick or Treat to ensure the safety of the children.

Village Administrator Art Owens said that the village is eligible for a grant from the Ohio Department of Development to repair a lift station and sewer lines on West State Street. There are also funds available in the grant to repair the water tower on Hamer Road.

Owens said in his report that maintenance at Grant Park on Main Street will be completed to clean the statue of President Grant and remove old trees. He said that the gravel lot at Bicentennial Park will be paved and made available for parking. There will also be work completed on the wall in Confidence Cemetery.

Council voted to not receive pay for the two special meetings held in August. The village will host a memorial event on September 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Square. There is also a fair-themed house decorating competition that is open until September 15, and applications are available at Harold’s, Donahoo’s, and other various local businesses.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held on September 9 at the Gaslight Theater at 7:00 p.m.

