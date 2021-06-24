RIPLEY, Ohio — Fire hydrants in Ripley were recently given a facelift by community members and local students.

Kristi Scott, who oversaw the grant writing for the project, said the project was called Paint a Hydrant. It was a collaboration between the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District, the Ripley Village Council, Ripley Rise and the General Federal Women’s Club.

Students and staff members of the district met at the Ripley Fire Department to decide which of the hydrants needed to be painted. Once that was decided, students and community members purchased the needed supplies.

According to Scott, the program was part of the Global Youth Service Day.

Previously, students participated in the service day by cleaning up projects for senior citizens, holding canned food drives, building a gazebo in the Ripley Cemetery in honor of veterans, cleaning up around the Underground Railroad museums, visiting nursing homes and veterans homes and several other projects.

“It is important to mention here that in the days of Learn and Serve America, the Ripley Union Lewis High School was for many years, a “Model School” in the state of Ohio and during those years stood as a leader in service projects in our great state. Students and staff in the district have always and will always continue to serve their communities. They know the value of taking ownership and pride in their community,” she said.

The grant was received from Youth Service America and was submitted by Scott.

“It involved lots of community members as well as students from both the RULH School District and St. Michael’s School. Superintendent James Wilkins gave his consent to the project and agreed to house the funds for the project. Teachers Patricia Skaggs of the RULH Middle School and Karen Heller of St. Michael’s School headed up the school projects. The grant was written and submitted to Youth Service America by Kristi Scott. Robin Gilbert, a true community volunteer, was the leader and organizer of the project! Numerous parents and grandparents took part in the project,” Scott said.

