Kristen M. Gloff, age 28, of Russellville, passed away June 15, 2021 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born January 16, 1993. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George Pairan, Robert and Billie Joann Brewer and brother, Tanner Sebastian.

Kristen is survived by her parents, Mike and Teresa Gloff of Russellville, OH, Darrell and Christy Brewer of West Chester, OH; daughter, Adilynn Gloff of Russellville, OH, maternal grandparents, Rick Cupp of Russellville, OH, Sheila and Jim Fields of Lake Waynoka, OH, paternal grandparents, Becky Pairan of Goshen, OH, Bill and Judy Gloff of Mainville, OH; brothers, Michael Gloff of Russellville, OH, Presley Brewer of West Chester, OH; sisters, Miranda Gloff and Mackenzie Gloff both of Russellville, OH, Kayla Vennefron Brewer, Adrianna Brewer and Jordis Brewer all of West Chester, OH; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM at the Lake Isabella Riverside Lodge, 10174 Loveland-Madeira Rd, Loveland, OH 45140. The family will be there most of the day.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

