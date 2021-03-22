Lewis J. Shafer, age 85 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired assembler for General Electric. Lewis was born May 4, 1935 in Mt. Orab, Ohio the son of the late Wesley Ray and Irene May (Miley) Shafer. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Mary J. (Byrd) Shafer and three brothers – Wesley, Richard and Robert Shafer.

Mr. Shafer is survived by three daughters – Pamela Shuemake and husband Randy of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Sharon Duncan of Williamsburg, Ohio and Lesa Shafer of Sardinia, Ohio; six grandchildren – Brandon Motley and wife Erin of Florida, Jeremy Duncan and wife Jenny of Williamsburg, Ohio, Amanda Houserman and husband Kyle of Goshen, Ohio, Darin Duncan and wife Katie of Sardinia, Ohio, Dustin Shuemake (Trista Tyler) and Shelby Shuemake (Samantha Davis) all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and six great grandchildren – Bryson Mitchell, Eden Houserman, Brennan Duncan, Alissa Duncan, Addison Duncan and Aria Duncan.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Chris Gobin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to the American Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place, #400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}