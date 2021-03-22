James Theodore “JT” Stewart, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Stewart ran milk routes for Carnation, Adamson Dairy, Cedar Hill Farms and was retired from the Brown County Highway Department. He was very active in the Boy Scouts in the late 50’s and early 60’s and was a former member of the Georgetown Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was born at home in Owingsville, Kentucky on April 21, 1929 the son of the late James Thomas “Jimmie” and Minnie Lee (Lykes) Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Lena Mae (Ernst) Stewart.

JT never met a stranger “just a friend he never met”. He was well known in Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland Counties. He was always ready to share a joke to get a smile. His “easy going” personality will be extremely missed.

Mr. Stewart is survived by three sons – Ted Stewart and wife June of Williamsburg, Ohio, Terry Stewart and wife Elisabeth of Norwood, Ohio and James A. Stewart of Milford, Ohio; two daughters – Nancy Stewart of Amherst, Massachusetts and Jennifer Hamblen and husband Bobby of Georgetown, Ohio; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law – Loretta (Shafer) Ernst of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family on Thursday, March 25, 2021 under the direction of the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

