Iona Opal Janson, was born on June 23, 1925, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Charles and Minnie (nee Newman) Davis and passed away February 4, 2021, at the age of 95. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Anthony Janson.

Iona is survived by her children, Patty (Russell) Nordyke, Linda (late Scott) Jeremiah, Phyllis (late Leslie) Setters, Charlie (Margaret) Janson and Donald (late Nittaya) Janson. 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Iona was a resident of Bethel and was a homemaker.

A Visitation will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, February 9, 2021, until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, Tuesday at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Burial in the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel. www.ecnurre.com

