A second round of COVID-19 vaccinations for those 75 and older was held on January 29 at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Approximately 350 more residents were vaccinated.

The next drive through vaccination clinic will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds for those 70 and older on Saturday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

The latest vaccination numbers available from the Ohio Department of Health show that 1928 people in Brown County have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 4.44 percent of the population. Statewide, 853,956 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 7.31 percent of the population.

77 year old June and 88 year old Franz Ott attended the clinic to get a shot for June. Frank got his at the VA in Cincinnati last month.

When asked how it felt to finally be able to get vaccinated, June said “It was wonderful! I think it’s a fantastic thing and I’m real pleased to have gotten it.”

Frank said that COVID changed the way the Ott’s lived their lives.

“We stayed home. The only place we go is to the doctor or the grocery store and we don’t even go in when we’re there,” he said. “It will make me feel better about being out and around where there are people.”

When asked how she felt about the vaccine finally becoming available, June said, “A big sense of relief. Not just for us, but for other people too. I can get kind of back to normal.”

Ursula Smith, 75, also got a vaccination and said that she hoped it would help families who have been separated by the pandemic.

“There are a lot of people out there who haven’t seen their grandchildren so hopefully we can start getting back to normal,” she said.

Retired nurse Marsha Ernst was one of the volunteers giving the shots.

“It makes me feel good to be able to help. It makes me hopeful that we can finally stop wearing the masks and get back to hugging each other,” she said.

Dr. Jeff Donohoo also attended the clinic. He said that COVID was one of the biggest health disruptions in 100 years and that the effects will still be continuing for a while.

“It’s something that people will probably never experience again in their lifetime. Hopefully, this is a once in a lifetime event for most of us,” he said.

“We are going to see the mental health effects of this pandemic over the next few years. My concern with them shutting things down at the beginning was the increase in isolation that that created,” he said.

He used nursing home patients as an example.

“You are protecting these people physically, but not mentally because you have to keep thier relatives away from them,” Donohoo said.

When asked how it felt to see the vaccine going into people’s arms, Donohoo said “It’s tremendous. I think this is the first time that a lot of these people felt any hope that there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Donohoo added that although the vaccine was now available, he didn’t expect an instant return back to normal life.

“It’s going to take nine months to a year, but hopefully in that time, things will be back to normal,” he said.

“You know there will be other variants of the virus that come up, but I think if we get everybody immunized, I don’t think it will be a pandemic of this magnitude.”

Donohoo said that he realizes that there are some people who are reluctant to get vaccinated, but there are a number of reasons why they should.

“What I have learned is that there is no way to predict how this virus is going to affect any one person. I’ve seen young people get really sick and I’ve seen older people do well. So far it’s been totally unpredictable,” he said.

“The chance of you having a bad outcome if you get the virus is a whole lot greater than having a bad outcome from this vaccine.”

When asked to predict the future of the pandemic and its effect on Brown County, Donohoo said “I think in six months, things will start opening up and we can start getting back to normal. But that depends on how willing people are to take the vaccine and continue follow the guidelines. I wear a mask in the office. I’m tired of doing it, but I’ll wear it as long as the CDC says I should.”

He added one other thought regarding masks.

“The vaccine will protect you from getting the disease, but we don’t know if it will stop you from spreading the disease. The mask is to protect other people as well as you.”

As previously mentioned, the next vaccination clinic will be for those 70 and older on Saturday, Feb. 6, beginning at 10 a.m.

A completed pre-vaccination form is requested to help keep the line moving. The forms are available online at www.browncountyhealth.org or in paper form at the Brown County Health Department at 826 Mt. Orab Pike in Georgetown.

As the minimum age of eligibility gets lower, those who are older and were not able to get a vaccination at previous clinics are welcome to come get vaccinated at any future clinic.

Vaccinations will not be offered to those who are not old enough to qualify.

The latest county COVID numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show Brown County in red status.

353 new cases in the past two weeks have been reported in the county, for a per capita rate of 812.76, the highest in the state.

There have been 3562 cases documented locally since March of last year, with 788 of those coming in November, 1246 in December and 904 in January. So far, 88 cases have been reported in February.

Of those 3562 cases reported so far, 3285 have recovered, with 241 currently ill at home and six in the hospital.

30 deaths have been reported in Brown County since March of 2020.

Cumulative cases in local school districts include ten staff cases from the Brown County Educational Service Center, 47 students and 22 staff members at Eastern, 58 students and 31 staff members in Fayetteville, 35 students and 12 staff members in Georgetown, 35 students and 26 staff members in Ripley, 31 students and 12 staff members at Southern Hills and 84 students and 46 staff members at Western Brown.

In local long term care facilities, there are no current cases among residents at any of the five locations in Brown County.

Cumulative numbers since March are 10 residents and five staff members at Close to Home, 36 residents and 22 staff members at Locust Ridge, 15 residents and 29 staff members at Ohio Valley Manor, 82 residents and 66 staff members at the Ohio Veterans Home and 48 residents and 30 staff members at Villa Georgetown.

Statewide, 910,847 cases have been reported since March of 2020, with 47,110 hospitalizations, 6800 ICU admissions and 11,509 deaths.

