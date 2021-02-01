Hershel Thomas “Tom” Adams of Winchester, OH. Born on December 15, 1944 in Cincinnati, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2021 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of 13 years to Jerri Lynn (nee Lane) Adams. Loving father of Eric (Tina) Adams, Terry Adams, Mike Adams, Jerry (Amanda) Horn and Jesse (Tonya) Horn. Proud Pap of Lexi, Sammy, Wyatt, Hunter, Makayla, Gage, Gracie, Cayden, Jackson, Lucas, Logan, Aiden, Nevaeh, Mollie and Paisley. Dear brother of Faye (Curt) Hammons. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his first wife, Pearl (nee Bullock) Adams, brother, Jimmie Adams and his parents, Herman Thomas and Mollie (nee Cole) Adams. Tom proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Masonic Winchester Lodge #236. Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing, farming, eating and the outdoors. He loved to tell stories. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren. Friends will be received from 6 PM – 8 PM on Wednesday, February 3, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. There will be a Masonic Service at 7:30 PM on Wednesday. Services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, February 4 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors, Linwood Cemetery, Russellville, OH. In honor of Tom, the family asks everyone to take Covid-19 seriously by wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying away from crowded places. This horrible disease can take the toughest and the best. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Tom Adams to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105

