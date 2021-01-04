Edward V Hopkins (Hoppy), 74, of Winchester, OH, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 25, 1946 in Lebanon, OH, son of the late William and Kathryn (Caskey) Hopkins. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era where he received two purple hearts. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 and a former member of the Courts Fussnecker American Legion Post #367. Ed was also a business agent for the labors union.

Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Hopkins and several brothers and sisters.

Ed is survived by his wife Beverly Hopkins of Winchester; brother, Drexel Hopkins of Mt. Orab; sister, Faye Ellis and husband Cliff of Sardinia and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 1:15 PM at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown with military services by the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

During the visitation and funeral, social distance rules will apply and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, Wounded Warriors or Maslow’s Army.

