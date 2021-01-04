Robert Walker, 74

On Christmas Eve, December 24th2020. Robert (Bob) Donald Walker lost his battle with Parkinson’s and passed away at the age of 80 in Sun City Arizona.

Bob (Donnie in his youth) was born at home in Brown County Ohio. He attended the local Hamersville School from 1st – 12th grade graduating in 1958. He then served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1961.

Bob, a skilled tool and dye maker retired from Inland Msg, a division of General Motors, in Dayton Ohio in 1993 and relocated to Arizona. On March 5, 1999 in Dewey Arizona, he married (his words) his lovely and talented wife Sandy.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Beulah, and three sisters, Alice, Lavonne and Laverne.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, his daughter, Jackie Lynn Gibson, (Greg) and his son, Donald William Walker (Lisa). Stepson Sterling Jensen (Leslie) and stepdaughter Shelly DeMoss (Clint). Two sisters Rinda Ridner, Beverly Ludeke, and brother Larry Burns.

Bob has nine Grandchildren, five Great Grandchildren and beloved Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bob enjoyed playing Banjo, Motorhome travel, auto restoration, golf, and reading. A talented Handyman he stayed busy at home and helping others.

In these COVID-19 times a celebration of life service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers a donation to Parkinson’s research in Bob’s name is something he would appreciate.

