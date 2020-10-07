Thomas Paul Bingaman, age 72, of Russellville, passed peacefully at home surrounded by love on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born June 22, 1948 in Hamilton County, OH, the son of the late Jackie W and Pauline M (Verkamp) Bingaman. He was a machinist and a US Army veteran during the Vietnam era. He was also a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Paul Bingaman Jr and his parents.

He is survived by 4 daughters, Melissa Bingaman and fiance` Reggie Mosley of Spring Hope, NC, Angela Rockey and husband Terry of Russellville, Jessica Bingaman of FL, Kassi Krick of Georgetown, 1 son, Josh Krick of Goshen, 2 brothers, Danny Bingaman and wife Debbie of Fayetteville, OH, Doug Bingaman of Danville, OH, 2 sisters, Robin Chambers of Blanchester, OH, and Nancy Pratt of Danville, OH, 12 grandchildren, Kylie, Brennen, Aaron, Paige, Sammy, Tabby, Hannah, Cameron, Hunter, Trenton, Randy and Elan, 1 great granddaughter, Ella, several nieces and nephews and his best buddy Cooper.

Prayer Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with military services by the Highland County Honor Guard following the service. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and face coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Honor Guard.

Friends and Families may sign Thomas’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home

937-377-4182.

