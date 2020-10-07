Shelby Hensley, of Hamersville, Ohio, was born on December 23, 1936, in Sizerock, Kentucky to the late Amerida and Mollie (nee Napier) Hensley, and passed away August 26, 2020, in Hamersville, Ohio at the age of 83.

In addition to his parents, Shelby was preceded in death by his siblings, August, Rachel, Floyd, Lorretta, Bessie, Ford, Jim, Robert, Aster, Virginia and Mary.

Shelby is survived by his wife, Evelyn A. (nee Earhart) Hensley, his children, Bob (Tonya) and Rick Hensley and Peggy (Marty) Stewart. Six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His siblings, Wanda Ninichuck and Janette King. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Shelby was a retired employee of the Ford Motor Co. after 37 years of employ in Quality Control and a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel with a Masonic Service at 5:00 PM. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors and bagpipe at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel to follow.

Memorials may be given to the Ohio Veteran’s Home, 2003 Veteran’s Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.neral Home at 937-377-4182.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}