Juanita Fritz, age 95 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was retired from the former Keepfit in Ripley, Ohio, where she worked as a machine operator. Mrs. Fritz was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene, where she served as missionary president for many years. She also previously served as missionary president at the Felicity Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Fritz had a passion and love for her church, family, travel and attending special events that involved her grandchildren. She valued hard work saving money.

Mrs. Fritz was born March 9, 1925 in Lewis County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Harley and Nannie (Wilson) Malone. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – Kenneth Craig and Elwood Fritz; one sister – Marlene Neu; two brothers – Elbert and James Malone; one great-grandson – Reed Daulton; two sons-in-law – Lowell Daulton and Roger Trapp.

Mrs. Fritz is survived by three daughters – Nancy Daulton of Aberdeen, Ohio, Sharon Bohl of Cincinnati, Ohio and Brenda Trapp of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son – Johnny Craig (Misti) of Georgetown, Ohio; ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren; one great great great grandchild; one brother – Harry Malone (Myrtle) of Amelia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Ripley Church of the Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Nazarene World Missionary Society.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial masks are required and social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}