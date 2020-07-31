Charles Goodman, Jr., 76

Charles Edwin Goodman, Jr. age 76 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Reading, Ohio. He was a retired employee of the Brown County MRDD. Charles was born July 21, 1944 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Charles Edwin and Goldie Mae (Clark) Goodman, Sr.. He was also preceded in death by his wife of thirty-eight years – Patsy (Florence) Goodman who died in May, 2020 and two brothers – Art and Clayton (Butch) Goodman.

Charles is survived by six children – Randy Goodman of Red Oak, Ohio, Tony Goodman of Georgetown, Ohio, Sandy Byar and husband Kelly of Blue Ash, Ohio, Dena Pittman and husband David of Fairfield, Ohio, Trixie Clifton of Hamersville, Ohio and Kristina Niergarth and husband Brian of Reading, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren – Tasha, Darrell, Steven, Michael, Britney, Clayton, Bethany, Andrew, Alex, Brian, Kara, Kortney, Jeffrey and Leela; twenty-one great grandchildren and one sister – Patty Walden of Alabama.

Private services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at the convenience of the family. Scott Hennig will officiate. Cremation will follow the services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrechter Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

