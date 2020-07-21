Kevin Ray Campbell, age 48 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence. He was a mechanic. Kevin was born August 3, 1971 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Dexter and Janet Mae (Burkhardt) Campbell.

Mr. Campbell is survived by two sons – Kevin Alex Anstaett of Williamsburg, Ohio and Kyle R. Campbell of Bethel, Ohio; fiancé – Missy Freeman of Georgetown, Ohio and two brothers – Dexter Wayne Campbell of Cincinnati, Ohio and Brian Campbell of Bethel, Ohio.

Following cremation, private services will be held at a later date. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

