Mike Buchanan, age 68, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, from complications due to a Motorcycle Accident. He was born to the late Paul and Patricia (Eldridge) Buchanan on January 23, 1952 in Mariemont, Ohio.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Zenia Buchanan; his caring children Michael (Danita) Buchanan Jr. of Georgetown, OH, Joanna Buchanan of Harrisburg, PA, and Christinia Buchanan; his cherished grandchildren Michael, Jerimiah, Bradley, Cameron, Desiree, and Darrell; and his siblings Connie Barrett of Bethel, OH, and Steve Buchanan of California.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Living Church of Five Mile located at 16908 US-68, Mt Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Mariah Cemetery in Union Township. Brother Don White officiating.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}