William Andrew Carrington, Jr. of Crawfordsville, Indiana passed away Saturday morning at home. He was 73.

Mr. Carrington served 15 years as a full-time pastor at various churches in Kentucky and Indiana. In 1985, he and his family moved to Crawfordsville and he became a customer service rep at R.R. Donnelley, retiring in 2010 with 25 years of service. He was a classical violinist, who loved music and carpentry work. Most of all, he loved his daughters and granddaughters.

He attended Ohio State and the University of Cincinnati before earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Cincinnati Bible Seminary and later a Master’s Degree from Butler University. He was a member and long-time elder with the New Hope Christian Church in Crawfordsville.

Born July 17, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of William Andrew Carrington, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Cox Carrington. He married Carol Altman on May 22, 1971 in West Allis, Wisconsin. She survives.

He is survived by his loving family, which includes: wife, Carol Carrington of Crawfordsville; two daughters, Amy Carrington and Amanda Tinoco (Antonio), both of Crawfordsville; two granddaughters, Irma Pauline and Paloma Marie Tinoco; brother, John Carrington (Robin); two nephews, Matthew and Grant Carrington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside services for the family will be at 11 AM Wednesday at the Ladoga Cemetery, led by Pastor Darrell Portwood. A “Celebration of Life“ service will be on Wednesday evening, July 1st at 7:00pm at New Hope Christian Church. This will be open to anyone who would like to attend. Links for a live stream of the service will be posted on Monday on the New Hope website and Facebook page. Arrangements were entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Home.

Donations in memory of Mr. Carrington may be made to the New Hope Christian Church, 2746 South U.S. 231, Crawfordsville, IN 47933. Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.

