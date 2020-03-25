James R (Jim Bob) Clifton, age 75 of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 2, 1944 in Maysville, KY, the son of the late Robert L Clifton and Betty E (Cooper) Rodenhizer. He was a truck driver. He was also a member of FOE Aerie #2293.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Sandra Clifton in 2007 and sisters, Donna Bailey, Rose Jennings and Doris Kelley.

He is survived by 2 sons, James B (Cisco) Clifton and wife Carolyn of Russellville, Robert Clifton of Russellville, special companion, Ruth Flora of Higginsport, 1 brother, Mike Elsten of Bullhead, AZ, 1 sister, Sue Clifton of Tucson, AZ, 5 grandchildren, Brittain Willey, Derek (Amy) Clifton, Cody (Samantha) Clifton, Lauren (Caleb) Holton, Nicolette (Trevor) Woollard, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private funeral services will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Interment will be at the Decatur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Athletic Department, C/O Eastern High School, 11557 US 62, Winchester, OH 45697.

Friends and Family may sign Jim Bob’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.