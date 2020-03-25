Carlos Adams Jr., age 93 of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a lifetime farmer, a United States Navy WWII veteran and a member of the Courts Fussnecker American Legion Post #367 in Ripley, Ohio, St. Michaels Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio and Knights of Columbus. Carlos loved to farm, garden, raise flowers, fishing, attending church and his favorite past time was playing cards. He was born January 24, 1927 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of the late Carlos and Dora Jane (Kirk) Adams. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years – Martha (Helbling) Adams in 2013, one sister – Marlene LeForge Flynn, one brother – William Adams and one grandson – Jason Hamilton.

Mr. Adams is survived by six children – Lawrence (Debby) Adams, Richard (Carol) Adams, Mary Ann (Mickey) List, Jeannie (Dennis) Taylor, John (Mary) Adams and Carol (John) Yazell; fifteen grandchildren – Lesley Johnson, Brandon Cook, Amy (Tim) Frebis, Troy Adams, Clay Adams, Catherine Adams, Mickey (Amanda) List, Jr., Justin List, Chad (Lisa) Taylor, Mandy (Bradley) Ott, Charles “Chuck” Taylor, Tracy (Casey) Boyd, Rockie (Becky) Adams, Holly Hamilton and Heather (Ken) Hamilton; thirty-four great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one sister – Helen Hellard Good, one aunt – Frances Adams Gorman Mitchell and special friend – Pam Arbogast.

(Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic) Private services will be held at the convenience of the family Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will officiate. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Senior Citizens, 505 North Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

