Daniel George Franckewitz (Tex Daniels) Born of Polish Immigrants, Joseph and Marie Franckewitz, on February 22, 1924 and was baptized Daniel George Franckewitz, passed March 11. 2020. He became one of Baltimore’s most popular radio and television entertainers – Tex Daniels! Taking accordion lessons at an early age it was not long before he was playing Polish weddings and all types of affairs. He also played saxophone in the St. Patrick’s and City College bands, with the inception of radio station WSID in Essex in 1947. Tex Daniels became a part of the Lazy H Ranch Boys with Paul Seipp, Eddy Stater and his brother Raymond. They did all live shows around the noon hour at the radio station and eventually to the highway theater on Saturdays with a live audience. When the station was moved to downtown Baltimore, the group stayed until Tex did a disc jockey show. They moved to WBMD and did a daily live radio show. Their personal appearances took them into all of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, the New England states and even into Canada. Whenever on tour, the radio played transcriptions. Country music parks were popular at that time, such as Valley View Park and Brendel’s Manor to mention a few. Tex and the Lazy H Ranch Boys appeared with such artists as Jimmy Dickens, Ernest Tubb, Red Foley, Hank Williams and Minnie Pearl. The Lazy H Ranch Boys started on WAAM-TV, channel 13 in 1949 and stayed until 1956. The show, tagged Lazy H Ranch, did live shows weekly with guest stars, square dancing and a popular game show entitled “Can You Play This?” Lazy H Ranch became one of Baltimore’s most popular country music shows. Unfortunately, no tapes were made back then so the only memories of the Lazy H Ranch time are photographs. With Bill Haley’s big hit “Rock Around The Clock” in 1957, country music went on a decline and Tex changed the name of the group to “Fran Daniels and Her Escorts.” Tex and Fran were married in 1952. The group was a big hit, doing a one hour floor show and dance music. The group made about six tours to Greenland and played military bases from Florida to Maine, and as far west as Colorado. When at home, the group held up at Club 40 on Pulaski Highway. In 1970 Fran and Tex moved to Charlotte, NC and eventually divorced. Tex continued in music and remained in Charlotte 18 years. He returned to Baltimore in 1989 to help take care of his mother, and he continued on as a one man band switching from accordion to the keyboard (organ). Tex played the VFW in Roseville and Rosedale for 8 years. He worked until December 1999, appearing at nursing homes, senior centers, assisted living homes, private clubs and engagements. With six hip operations that he had over a period of 24 years it was time for him to retire. Tex will be remembered as the finest accordion and organ player ever and as a kind and gentle person, always trying to make people happy with his music. Tex Daniels (Daniel George Franckewitz) was also the BEST Father in the world that took care of his two sons, James Franckewitz and Joseph Franckewitz, and also his 9 grandchildren – the best that any man could do in the world.

