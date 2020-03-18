Gene Ritt of Mt. Orab, OH passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born to the late George and Dorothy Ritt on April 10, 1936 in Mt. Orab, OH.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Phyllis (nee Waits) Ritt; his caring children Dan Ritt of Mt. Orab, OH, David Ritt of Mowrystown, OH, and Genda (Chris) Highfield of Mt. Olivet, KY; his adored grandson Bradley Highfield; and his sister Marie (Karl) Stroud of Westboro, OH.

In addition to his parents Gene was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Ritt.

Gene loved to restore antique cars, and he enjoyed farming.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.