Carroll Ray Frazee, 77, formerly of Mt. Orab, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Cleveland, TN. He was a retired salesman and businessman and member of the North Cleveland Baptist Church. He was born, February 28, 1942 in Mt. Orab, the son of the late Harry and Imo (Williams) Frazee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jean (Frazee) Wilson, and one brother, Robert Frazee.

Mr. Frazee is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Margie Ruth Wilson whom he married on Sept. 30 1960, and to this union were born a daughter, Joni Rae (Rick) Winkless,a nd son, Steven Matthew (Alice) Frazee, both of Cleveland, TN.

There are five grandchildren and ten great-greatgrandchildren of whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn (Frazee) Malott and Sandra (Frazee) Hagge, both of Mt. Orab; one brother in law, Warren Hagge; one sister in law, Helen (Howell) Frazee, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the North Cleveland Baptist Church in Cleveland, TN. Officiating were Dr. Jay McKlusky and Steven Frazee. The Companion Funeral and Cremation Service served the family.

