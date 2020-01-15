Elizabeth Eileen Gacek, 88 formerly of Mt Orab passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home in Hillsboro. She was precede in death by Her parents Charles and Lillian Malblanc , husband Tony Gacek, and great grandaughter Hollynd Scott, brothers Russell, Richard, Mick, and Robert Malblanc. sisters Berneda Fiscus and Mary Butts. She is survived by son Larry Gacek and daughter Nancy(Sam) Scott, grandchildren

Mitchell(Maya) Scott,Ryan(Adrian) Scott, Dylan(Sage Buchanan)Scott and Hunter Gacek.great grandchildren Sydney,Brody,Kash,Georgia and Lyndi Scott and Kennedy Gacek, brother-in-law Stanley(Pat) Gacek and sister-in-law Mary Jo Malblanc and a host of nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the Family. Beam-Fender Funeral Home Sardinia serving the family.