Robert Lee Ross, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Ross was retired from Browning Manufacturing Company, a United States Army veteran and a member of the Courts Fussnecker American Legion Post #367 in Ripley, Ohio. He was born August 28, 1934 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late Alvin Lee and Helen (Bowman) Ross. He was also preceded in death by two daughters – Brenda Sue Neu and Sharon Cristy Zimmer.

Mr. Ross is survived by his wife of fifty-three years – Dolores (Spires) Ross whom he married September 23, 1966; three children – Thomas Jacobs (Dawn) of Georgetown, Ohio, Robert Earl Jacobs (Loyce) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Kay Lynn Wilson (Terry Webster) of Harrison, Ohio; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. David Harper will officiate. Inurnment will follow the memorial service in the Red Oak Cemetery with military services by the Courts Fussnecker American Legion Post #367.

If desired, Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe, 1435 Kenton Pointe Way, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

