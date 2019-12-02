Caryl Jean Griffith (nee Busch), age 81 of Bethel, Ohio died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Care Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a bookkeeper and customer service representative for Kibler Lumber. Caryl Jean was born September 28, 1938 in Mowrystown, Ohio the daughter of the late George Roy and Estella (Guillerman) Busch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Carl Griffith; one brother – Robert Busch and one grandson -BJ Baldrick.

Mrs. Griffith is survived by two daughters – Carmela Baldrick and husband Bill of Hamilton, Ohio and Regina Dottling and husband Darrin all of Strawberry, Arizona; one son – Roger Griffith and wife Tina of Bethel, Ohio; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Greg Wilson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to PBS-CET, 1223 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, Ohio 45214.

