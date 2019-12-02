Donald Raymond McComas, age 64 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a toolmaker for General Electric for 34 years and a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers. Donald was born December 8, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Wilma (Kirby) Fogle of Milford, Ohio and the late Raymond McComas. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother – Raymond (Dick) McComas.

In addition to his mother, Donald is survived by his wife – Lisa (Fogle) McComas; three daughters – Amanda Waddle and husband Gary of Fayetteville, Ohio, Kimberly Rummel of Fayetteville, Ohio and Cassandra “Cassie” McComas of Winchester, Ohio; one sister – Jennifer Fogle of Milford, Ohio; one brother – John Castle of Withamsville, Ohio and six grandchildren – Cruz McComas, Caroline Carson, Jessica Rummel, Josie Rummel, Julieanne Rummel and Cheyanne Waddle.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Bob Sandlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

