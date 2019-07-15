Jay Cussins passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at home at the age of 66. He was born January 8, 1953 in Norton, VA to Henry Cussins and Irene Smith.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Jeanine Cussins; his caring daughter Harleigh Cussins of Mt. Orab, OH, and step daughter Bridget Perry of Columbus, OH; his cherished grandchildren Cierra Perry of Columbus, OH, and Kordale Perry of Mt. Carmel, OH; his siblings David Cussins of Ripley, OH, and Rene (John) Darwish of Cincinnati, OH; his mother Irene (nee Cussins) Smith and Step father Bob Smith of Mt. Orab, OH; his nieces and nephews Jacki Darwish of Cincinnati, OH, Tommy Darwish of Colorado, Johnny Darwish of Cincinnati, OH, Mimi (Michael) Faillace of Cincinnati, OH, and Joe (Karen) Darwish of Cincinnati, OH; and his great nieces and nephews Ashley Swim of Cincinnati, OH, Olivia, Emily, Michael, Mary, Audrey, Dominic, and Joey; and one great great nephew Gregory Swim.

Jay was preceded in death by his father.

Jay was a member of the NRA, an avid hunter, a musician, a race car enthusiast, loved searching for precious treasures with his metal detector. Jay was also a mechanic who could fix anything, and a craftsman who could build just about anything.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Carl Trent officiating. Interment at Mt. Orab Cemetery.