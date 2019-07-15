Ferne (nee Malott) Mason, age 98, passed on July 12, 2019, in North Canton, OH. She was Christian, a member of the Amelia Church of Christ; the Livonia, MI, Church of Christ; and the Clearwater, FL, First Christian Church.

A 1938 graduate of Hamersville High School, she earned a 1939 Wilmington College Teacher’s Certificate and a 1959 Bachelor’s of Arts degree. She was a career grade school teacher from 1940-1977 in Clermont (CC) and Hamilton (HC) County Schools; Mulberry (CC), Mount Carmel (CC), West Clermont LSD and Forest Hills LSD (HC).

Ferne was a member of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an international society of key women educators. She served as past Chairman of their State Expansion Committee and past President of the Alpha Chi Chapter of the Alpha Delta State Program. She was a member of the Hamersville Alumni Assoc. and a Life Member of both the Clermont County Teachers Assoc. and the Ohio Retired Teachers Assoc. Ferne was an avid reader, enjoyed country music, playing the piano, attending Reds’ baseball games in Cincy and Phillies’ in Clearwater, picnics, bright purple colors, hosting parties and watching children play. After retirement, she attended 18 Elderhostel (aka Road Scholar) programs while traveling across the country.

She leaves behind children, Tom (Sue) and Penny; grandchildren; great grandchildren and hundreds upon hundreds of now-grown adults that she taught as children. The family will hold a Memorial Service with her friends at Windsor Medical Center’s Chapel, at the convenience of all.

Memorial donations in Ferne’s may be made to “Hamersville Alumni Scholarship Fund,” and sent to: Hamersville Alumni Assoc., 1070 Pride Hill Rd., Hamersville, OH 45130. Special thanks are extended to her caregivers- the staff of Windsor Medical Center, North Canton, and Dr Steven M. Weaver, NCMC. Her cremated remains will be interred beside her husband, Frank, at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, OH.