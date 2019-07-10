Mary Wilma McIntire, age 84 of Houston, Texas formerly of Sardinia, Ohio died Monday, July 1, 2019 at the memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. She was a homemaker. Wilma was born July 4, 1934 in Laurel County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Rev. Lester B. and Hila (Hash) Finley. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen George McIntire in 2011; one son Sammy Glen McIntire and one brother – Cazy Finley.

Mrs. McIntire is survived by one daughter – Diane McIntire Haas and husband Francis of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren – Francis “Mac” McIntire and wife Beth of Collingswood, New Jersey, Samuel Fredrick Haas and wife Nicole of Houston, Texas and Valerie Barbara Haas and husband Johnnie Garcia of San Antonio, Texas; four great grandchildren – Stella and Theo Haas and Zachary and Zoey Haas; five brothers and sisters – Georgia Downs of Somerset, Kentucky, JoAnn Black and husband Johnnie of Somerset, Kentucky, Clifford Finley and wife Charlene of Eubank, Kentucky Rose Jones and husband Willard of Springdale, Ohio and Nick Finley and husband Brenda of Felicity, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

