George Whisman, Jr. age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his daughter’s home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Whisman, Jr. was a farmer. He was born May 11, 1933 in Mason County, Kentucky the son of the late George and Wilma (Jones) Whisman, Sr.. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty years – Dorothy (McKinzie) Whisman in 2013, whom he married November 17, 1952 and three brothers.

Mr. Whisman, Jr. is survived by his children – Connie Sebree and husband Stan of Cincinnati, Ohio, Thomas Whisman and wife Debbie of Hamersville, Ohio, Bill Whisman and wife Teresa of Georgetown, Ohio, June Wilcox and husband Doug of Mason, Ohio, Jean Frazier and husband Elmer of Georgetown, Ohio, Dennis Whisman and wife Kim of Mt. Orab, Ohio and David Whisman and wife Cheryl of Ripley, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; four sisters – Betty Canter of Bethel, Ohio, Ruth Ackerson of Amelia, Ohio, Dorothy Ginn of Colorado and Jewel Rohem of Felicity, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Daniel Begley will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.