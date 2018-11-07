Geno Schultz passed away suddenly Monday, November 5, 2018 at the age of 58. He was born April 24, 1960 to the late Maynard and Emma Schultz.

Geno is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his three wonderful children Nicole (Greg) Helbling of Mt. Orab, OH, Josh (Gloria) Schultz of Mt. Orab, OH, Nick (Erika) Turner of Mt. Orab, OH, his cherished grandchildren Emma, Adam, Evan, Gracie, Ryder, Tanner, Mark, Austin, and Brianna, his caring brother Lloyd (Raylena) Schultz of Hamilton, OH, and his adoring nieces and nephews Christina Lairson of Oxford, OH, Jason Schultz of Hamilton, OH, and Justin Schultz of Norwood, OH, in addition to numerous additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Geno is preceded in death by his siblings Phyllis Harrison, and Eddie Baker.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 9, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at Mt. Orab Cemetery following the funeral services.