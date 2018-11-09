By Christina Little

St. Michael School

We have been learning all about the letter P in our classroom, so our preschoolers painted pumpkins with paint!

In preschool we try to combine many learning domains to create a multi-sensory learning experience.

Music helps them learn word sounds and meanings and dancing helps develop large motor skills.

There is a lot of bilateral coordination going on here as they dance about and paint on their pumpkin!

We love a good messy painting experience and activities like these help them freely express themselves and develop their creativity. But painting is not only about creative development, it also helps enhance fine motor skills as they maneuver a thin paintbrush and mixing the colors is its own science project!

We also enhanced our alphabet knowledge and phonological awareness as we focused on beginning sounds and related real life objects to the letters we are learning.

We counted how many pumpkins we had to paint and used one to one correspondence to make sure everyone had their own pumpkin. And perhaps ones of the most important things, when kids feel good while they are creating, art helps boost self-confidence. With just one fun activity we covered the five learning domains!

Watching our preschoolers learn and achieve is the most heartwarming and rewarding benefits of being a preschool teacher.

We love to create activities such as this so their learning experiences are so fun they do not even realize they are learning.