RULH FCCLA scores high at state

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington FCCLA members recently attended the 2018 state Leadership meeting and Career Event Competitions in Columbus. The meeting provided the FCCLA members with the opportunity to attend leadership activities and compete/participate in service learning. RULH FCCLA members who competed at the state level included Jennifer Eichner, Paige Mellenkamp and Emily Dodson. National Programs team included Destini Stewart and Chrisma Lee, Food Innovations team included Katelynn Miller Illustrated Talk and Haylee King and Grace Mitchell, Interpersonal communications Team. Members Destini Stewart and Chrisma Lee received a Gold Rating and an overall 1st place rating.