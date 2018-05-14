Two students from Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School have earned ‘Honorable Mention’ trophies for their pieces of art work at the Brown County Art Fair.
Congratulations to Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School students Mahayla Dragoo and Maci Haitz on their recent awards received during the Brown County Art Fair.
Dragoo and Haitz earn honorable mention at Brown County Art Fair
Two students from Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School have earned ‘Honorable Mention’ trophies for their pieces of art work at the Brown County Art Fair.