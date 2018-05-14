Dragoo and Haitz earn honorable mention at Brown County Art Fair

May 14, 2018 Ripley Bee News, Top Stories 0

Two students from Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School have earned ‘Honorable Mention’ trophies for their pieces of art work at the Brown County Art Fair.
Congratulations to Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School students Mahayla Dragoo and Maci Haitz on their recent awards received during the Brown County Art Fair.