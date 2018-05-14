Gerald D. Dickens age 72 of Russellville passed away Saturday May 12, 2018 at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe Care Center in Maysville, KY. He was born November 22, 1945 in Maysville, KY, the son of Mary E Dickens and the late Thomas Downing Dickens. He retired from Heekin Can and attended the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene.

Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by his first wife Barb Dickens. Gerald is survived by his wife Cheryl Dickens of Russellville, mother; Mary Dickens of Georgetown, 2 sons; Michael Dickens (Sue) of Mt. Orab, Gerald Dickens (Rachel) of Russellville, 2 daughters; Tammy Downing (Chris) of Ripley, Pam Laws (Glen) of Georgetown, 3 sisters; Carol Dotson of Georgetown, Joyce Keethler (Jim) of Mt. Orab, Sharon Williams (Floyd) of Sardinia, 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday May 17, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Rev. Richie Pride will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association Gift Processing Center, PO Box 6051, Albert Lea, MN 56007.