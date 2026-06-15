Susan Mae “Sue” McCormick, 73

Susan Mae “Sue” McCormick, age 73, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 6, 2026 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 15, 1952 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the daughter of the late James and Mary (Johnson) McDonald. Sue dedicated more than 30 years of her life to serving as a school bus driver for the Goshen School District and the Western Brown Local School District. Following her retirement, she continued to contribute to her community by working as a Drug GM for Kroger. Sue found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved to dance, nurture her garden and care for her flowers. But above all, her heart belonged to her children and grandchildren. They were her greatest joy and her proudest accomplishments. Every day, Sue lived for them and stood as their biggest fan, supporting them wholeheartedly in everything they pursued. Her warmth, dedication and love for her family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband – Donald Keith McCormick in 2019 and fur baby of eighteen years– Macey Mae whom she lost a few weeks ago.

Mrs. McCormick is survived by three children – Scot Young and Sandy Hayes of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Stacy Thatcher of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Sara Flannery and husband Collin of Maysville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren – Seth and Callie Young, Taylor Hayes, Jarrett Thatcher, Jayelynn Thatcher and fiancé Ben Davis, Kayleigh and Lukas McCarty and Cora Flannery; five brothers and sisters – Kathy Parker of Middletown, Ohio, Barb Marthouse of Illinois, J.T. McDonald of North Carolina, Jay McDonald and wife Stephanie of Illinois and Steve McDonald and wife Jeannie of Illinois and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Details regarding the date, time and location will be shared as they become available. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is honored to be serving the family during this time.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org