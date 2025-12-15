Gary E. Cooper, 84, of Winchester, OH, passed away Sunday, December 14, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, OH. He was born on November 14, 1941 in Brown County, OH to the late Emmett and Lorena (Moore) Cooper. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a heavy equipment operator. Gary was also a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Mary Helen Gast, Shelba Newman and Betty Cooper.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Marilyn Cooper of Winchester; sons, Mark Cooper of Florence, KY, Donald Cooper of New Orleans, LA; step sons, Eric J. Shriver (Bev) of Mineral Wells, WV, Mark Shriver of Grafton, OH; step daughter, Erin Brown (Guy) of Sardinia, OH; brother Dale Cooper of Decatur; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be a memorial service on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with military services by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394.

