Beverly Sue Reid, age 76, of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Decatur, Ohio. She was born December 17, 1948 in Winchester, Ohio the daughter of the late Hubert and Martha Frances (Wiles) Jodrey. Bev was a devoted and loving homemaker. Her commitment to her family and the warmth she provided in her home nurtured countless cherished memories and her unwavering love and support will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Richard E. Reid in 1993.

Mrs. Reid is survived by one daughter – Melissa Gray and husband Eric of Decatur, Ohio; one son – Scott Reid of West Union, Ohio; five grandchildren – Zack Reid and wife Kelli of Kinston, Tennessee, Jessica Branch and husband Kenny of Seaman, Ohio, Austin McCord of Decatur, Ohio, Jansen McCord and fiancé Rebecca of Georgetown, Ohio and Corilyn Reid of West Union, Ohio; five great grandchildren; five brothers – Ronnie Jodrey of Winchester, Ohio, David Jodrey and wife Linda of Cincinnati, Ohio, James Jodrey and wife Sherry of Cherry Fork, Ohio, Danny Jodrey and wife Bonnie of Winchester, Ohio and Jake Jodrey and wife Kathy of Winchester, Ohio; two sisters – Carol Evans of Georgetown, Ohio and Martha Shepherd and husband Terry of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 16, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Chuck Gray will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

