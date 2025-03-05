Leonard “Bob” Robert Peters, age 87, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Monday, March 3, 2025 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was retired from Proctor and Gamble and the owner and operator of Mr. B Spinner Baits in Mt.Orab, Ohio since 1974. Bob was an avid Western Brown sports fan, known by many as “Grandpa Peters”. He dedicated over 50 years to the WB youth and high school sports programs volunteering and coaching: football, baseball, softball and volleyball to name a few. Bob was president of the Western Brown High School Athletics Boosters for many years and a proud member of the Chain Gang. Fishing and operating his business brought him great joy and a passion he loved to share. He was a member of multiple fishing clubs and organization and an active member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Bob was born December 13, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Leonard Fredrick and Mary Elizabeth (Kelly) Peters. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nora (Hayword) Peters in 2019.

Mr. Peters is survived by four children – Diane Smith and husband Leo of Foley, Alabama, Jimi Peters and wife Aricka, Bobby Peters and wife Angie and Chris Peters and wife Jenny all of Mt.Orab, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Kelli (Denver) Moseley, Devon Altman, Dylan (Taylor) Peters, Cory (Karizma) Peters, Courtney Peters, Courtney Doyle, Ashley Crisp, Kristen (Shane) Grebe, Kasey (Jose) Cruz, Riese (Dustin) Peters and Logan Peters; sixteen great grandchildren – Aubree, Colbie, Cohen, Asher, Jacob, Amara, Jackson, Riley, Cohen, Oakley, JJ, Dakota, Oliver, Lucas, Kyrie and Beckett; one sister – Mary Jane Ferguson of Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, March 10, 2025 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Sunday, March 9, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Louis Cemetery in Owensville, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com