Gwendolyn Sue Huston, 73, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2024 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was retired from Wahl Manufacturing, where she worked in human resources. She loved quilting and camping. Mrs. Huston was born February 10, 1952 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Boyd and Ruth (Williamson) Lacy. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Ron Huston and a niece – Jeanie Combess.

Mrs. Huston is survived by one son – Byron Huston (Kristen) of Aberdeen, Ohio; two grandchildren – Xander and Lane Huston; five siblings – Dee Wilson of Aberdeen, Ohio, Christine Downey of West Union, Ohio, Boyd D. Lacy (Janice) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Patricia Miller (Steve) of Louisville, Kentucky and Terry Lacy of Costa Rica; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 7, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

