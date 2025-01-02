John “Johnny” Dee Hacker, age 73, of Sardinia, was born on February 3, 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Owen Dee & June Ann (Greer) Hacker. He passed away on Thursday morning, December 26, 2024, at home.

John is survived by his sister- Gail (John) Carraher, Mowyrstown; two daughters- Krista (Jim) Stevens, Cincinnati & Jillian (Brandon) Beach, Amelia, OH; son-in-law- Eric Wiesmann, Ross, OH; five granddaughters- Jocilyn, Sawyer, Rowen, Rorie, & Cameron; nephew- John (Heather) Carraher; niece- Jodi (Matt) Gallogly. He was preceded in death on November 13, 2024 by his daughter- Kimberly Paige Wiesmann.

Johnny was truly larger than life. Raised in Norwood, Ohio, he spent his childhood riding bikes and making mischief with friends. His determination and resilience were evident in his school years, where he competed in wrestling and football. Johnny often boasted of having served as a caddy for baseball legend Johnny Bench, a memory he cherished.

In 1969 after graduating from Norwood High School, at the age of 18, J.D. enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a nuclear missile technician aboard the U.S.S. Patrick Henry and U.S.S. George Washington. His time spent beneath the waves as part of the submarine service was one of the best periods of his life, and J.D. frequently shared captivating tales from this time. A proud veteran, J.D.’s commitment to his country remained a cornerstone of his identity.

After leaving the Navy in 1975, Johnny embarked on his next adventure-starting a family and working on a dairy farm. He fondly reminisced about those early mornings spent milking cows and the late nights rocking his children to sleep. Johnny was also a dedicated volunteer, serving as a firefighter and EMT in Sardinia, never accepting pay but always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Johnny’s career path was as adventurous as his life. A lifelong learner, Johnny often said, “I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up.” His curiosity led him to work as an engineer for Senco Tool Company, where he was part of the team that developed the first nail guns. Later in life, Johnny became a long-haul truck driver, crossing the country and taking in every hill, beach, and hollar, from Cincinnati to Nevada.

Johnny was often seen with a hat on his head and found joy in watching sports, especially cheering on the Cincinnati Reds. He was the kind of man who could never be ignored, his larger-than-life personality and infectious laugh left a mark on all who knew him. Johnny’s journey through life was one filled with adventure, and he lived every moment to the fullest. Johnny’s legacy will live on in the stories he shared, the lives he touched, and the smiles he spread.

A gathering of Johnny’s family and friends will be from 10 AM until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 A.M., on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171 with Pastor Marion Clifton officiating. The United States Active Duty Navy Seaman will accord military honors with Firefighter/Bagpiper Ed Myers accompanying the ceremonies. Johnny’s cremains will then be received at the Pearl Harbor Naval Station in Honolulu where he will be buried at sea in the Pacific Ocean. Contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Homes for our Troops, 6 Main Street Taunton, MA 02780. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.