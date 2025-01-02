Augusta Jane Snider, 83, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. She was born to the late Gus and Marguerite Beam on May 29, 1941.

Jane is survived by her husband, Kenneth “Duke” Snider of Sardinia, Ohio; her children: Christopher S. Snider of Sardinia, Ohio, John Joseph (Robyn) Snider of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Mary Suzanne Carter of Amelia, Ohio; her grandchildren: Andy Snider, Jarrod Snider, Ashley Tolle, Jake Snider, Alexis Snider, Nick Carter and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Marguerite “Bug” Fender.

Jane was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim.. She graduated from Wilmington College with a BA and from Dayton with an M.Ed. Jane retired as a teacher from Eastern Local School District. She was a Kentucky Colonel, a Martha Jennings Scholar, a member of the Mt. Orab Lions Club and a 4-H advisor for the Sardinia Buckeyes. Jane also loved going to car shows.

Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at St Mary Catholic Church, 6647 Van Buren Street, Arnheim, Ohio, 45121, where family and friends will be received from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Fr. Frank Amburgy officiating. Burial to follow at Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio.

Memorial donations in memory of Jane may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, 6647 Van Buren Street, Arnheim, Ohio 45121.

Megie Funeral Home – Mt. Orab caring for the family.