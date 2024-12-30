Tina René Davis went to be with the lord Thursday, December 26, 2024, at the age of 40. She was born January 27, 1984, in Port Arthur Texas to Sheila (neé Williams) Miller and the late William Davis.

She is survived by her stepfather, Berman Miller; a half-sister, Virginia Davis; three stepsisters: Kim, Tracie, and Shawntae; two stepbrothers: Josh and Travis; a special nephew, Malachi; along with numerous aunts and uncles.

She was a graduate of Mt. Orab High School class of 2002 and a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of Mt. Orab, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab 45145, with friends received from 9:30 AM until the time of service., Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to First Baptist Church of Mt. Orab.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.