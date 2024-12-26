John Robert Frost, age 66, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, December 21, 2024 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He attended the First Baptist Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio and enjoyed going fishing and singing and loved traveling and going places with family and friends. John was born December 21, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late John Frost and Edith Faye (Daugherty) Hartley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father- Earl Hartley, one sister – Belinda Dick and one brother-in-law – Greg Flairida.

Mr. Frost is survived by three sisters – Sharon Carson and husband David of Amelia, Ohio, Edna Flairida of Georgetown, Ohio and Regina Ramsey of Williamsburg, Ohio; one brother – Bruce Frost and wife Jamie of Colorado; one brother-in-law – Dwight Dick; seven nieces and nephews – Tiffany Schaffer and husband Michael, Allison, Matthew and Holly Carson, Rene Penny, Chad Wilham and Brittany Frost; three special great nieces and nephews – Allan Haave, Desiree Jones and husband Johnny, Jr. and Nevaeh Schaffer; numerous other great nieces and nephews; special friend – Sam Talley and wife Sue; best friends and roommates – Dennis, Roy and Thomas and caregivers – Kathy and Sue.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 704 South High Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154