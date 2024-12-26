Charles William “Billy” Grimes, age 84, of Bethel, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 15, 2024 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home in West Union, Ohio. Billy was born July 12, 1940 in New Hope, Ohio the son of the late Charles Clarence and Cora Elizabeth (McGhehey) Grimes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Tony Joe Cole: one sister – Connie Murrell in 2024 and one nephew – Matthew Edwin Bingamon in 2022.

Mr. Grimes is survived by two children – Charles Christian Grimes and Angela R. Wright; five grandchildren; one sister – Pam Bingamon and husband Frank of Hamersville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com