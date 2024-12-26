James A. Rossman, 75, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at the U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired construction worker and a 42 plus year member of the Ripley Fire Department. Mr. Rossman was born November 12, 1949 the son of the late Allie and Rita (Haitz) Rossman. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Leandra Gail Rosman and a sister – Linda Thacker.

Mr. Rossman is survived by two step-daughters – Lisa Custis of Washington Court House, Ohio and Ronda Thomas (Keith) of West Union, Ohio; a nephew – Scott Thacker.

Following cremation, a memorial graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2025 at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. Date and time will be announced later.

